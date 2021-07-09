Cancel
Marvel Sets 'What If…?' Release Date With New Trailer

By Matt Singer
The Marvel Cinematic Universe gets its first animated series this summer when What If...? debuts on Disney+. Inspired by the long-running Marvel comic book of the same name, the show imagines alternate realities and storylines inspired by famous events in the history of the MCU. These imaginary tales are narrated and overseen by The Watcher, the same Marvel character who appeared in the What If...? comics. On the show, he’s voiced by Jeffrey Wright.

