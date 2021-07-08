Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eglin Air Force Base, FL

Test team detonates hypersonic missile warhead

By No Comments
niceville.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Recently, the 780th Test Squadron successfully detonated an AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon warhead for the first time. The first-of-its-kind test for the air-to-ground, rocket-powered, high-altitude, hypersonic missile collected data on the lethality of the unique weapon. The unique nature and shape of the...

niceville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Eglin Air Force Base, FL
Government
Local
Florida Industry
City
Eglin Air Force Base, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Data#Weapon System#The 780th Test Squadron#Arrw#The Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russia's Old Battlecruiser Could Strike With 60 Hypersonic Missiles

Could this kind of attack pose a risk to the continental United States?. ﻿Should Russia truly be arming its upgraded 1980s battle cruiser, the Admiral Nakhimov, with up to sixty hypersonic missiles, then many NATO countries and the United States could face a massive and potentially unparalleled threat. A Forbes...
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Northrop's YF-23: The Best Stealth Fighter (America Passed On It)?

Available information seems to indicate that both the F-22 and the YF-23 presented unique attributes, and multiple reports say the YF-23 was faster and stealthier. The U.S. Air Force chose the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor as its future air-dominance fighter in 1991 following an extensive competition between flying demonstrator prototypes. The Raptor has since come to be viewed as the single most dominant air-to-air fighter in the world, and many lament the Pentagon decision years ago to truncate production of the stealth jet.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Here Come the Missiles: The Marines are Taking on the Chinese Navy

Marine units with anti-ship missiles could spread out across islands in order to control strategic ocean checkpoints. Here's What You Need to Know: The Navy is developing several new anti-ship missiles, including a new version of the venerable Tomahawk ship-launched cruise missile as well as the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, a variant of an air-launched cruise missile.
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

In 2012, This Air Force Commando Unit Killed 1,200 Afghan Terrorists

The 361st might be one of the deadliest individual organizations in the entire U.S. military. Here's What You Need to Know: The 361st’s intel personnel also support drone flights, presumably by sitting in the robot planes’ command trailers and analyzing video and communications intercepts the drones pipe in. In 2012, 19 percent of the 31,180 sorties the 361st’s people supported were drone flights, according to the ISR Agency history.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Air Force Directed Energy Report Argues Defensive Force Fields May Be "Just On The Horizon"

The Air Force Research Laboratory argues that we've hit a tipping point with directed energy technologies, bringing many science fiction concepts closer to reality. The Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base has released a new analysis of the Department of Defense’s investments into directed energy technologies, or DE. The report, titled “Directed Energy Futures 2060,” makes predictions about what the state of DE weapons and applications will be 40 years from now and offers a range of scenarios in which the United States might find itself either leading the field in DE or lagging behind peer-state adversaries. In examining the current state of the art of this relatively new class of weapons, the authors claim that the world has reached a “tipping point” in which directed energy is now critical to successful military operations.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

E-4B “Doomsday Plane” Just Made A Highly Unusual Visit To Secretive Tonopah Test Range Airport

Seldom, if ever, do E-4Bs visit Tonopah Test Range Airport in Nevada and, in this case, the Secretary of Defense might have been onboard. In a highly unusual move, one of the U.S. Air Force’s E-4B Nightwatch aircraft, also known as National Airborne Operations Centers, or NAOCs, touched down today at Tonopah Test Range Airport (TTR), one of the most famous secretive aircraft operating locations in the United States, only surpassed by nearby Area 51. What might have triggered this highly unusual visit is puzzling, to say the least, but it seems it could (me must stress could)have been related to a possible visit to the facility by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Overloaded: Japanese F-35 Fighters Can Shoot More Missiles Than America’s

The F-35’s comparatively small weapons capacity while in stealth mode is one of its operators’ biggest complaints. Here's What You Need to Know: While Tokyo mulls its options, Lockheed is trying to squeeze more missiles into the F-35’s bays. “With internal research and development over the last several years, Lockheed Martin has matured design concepts to integrate six air-to-air missiles within the internal weapons bays of the F-35A and F-35C variants,” company spokesman Michael Friedman told Breaking Defense.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

The Case For Stripping The P-8 Poseidon Down Into An RB-8 Multi-Role Arsenal Ship

A non-maritime patrol variant of the P-8 could provide the Air Force with a highly flexible platform for augmenting the bomber force and much more. Big, turbulent shifts are underway in the U.S. military as those in charge try to rebalance future capability wants against accessible combat capacity today. For instance, a reduction and reshuffling of types are planned across the U.S. Air Force's tactical jet fleet in the decade to come, and both the U.S. Navy and the Air Force are pivoting to what comes next in terms of tactical airpower in the form of their Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiatives. Yet long-range combat aviation is arguably under the most pressure. A new target of building 149 B-21 Raiders is taking shape, held up by the hope that what's left of the B-1 fleet will stay solvent long enough to be replaced by some of those new stealth bombers. At the same time, the B-52 is slated to soldier on for decades to come, hopefully with new engines, but even that initiative is hitting financial headwinds.
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Air Force KC-46 Tankers are Flying as Good as Blind

In defending the KC-46, Goldfein is signaling that the Air Force will stick with the KC-46 despite its problems. Here's What You Need to Know: Boeing reportedly is developing fixes for both problems. In the meantime, the Air Force continues to buy KC-46s. It wants to acquire 15 of the planes over the next five years while also retiring the 29 older tankers. That means around a five-percent reduction in the service's aerial refueling capacity.
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Computer Built, American Flown: Air Force F-15EXs are Being Built Piecemeal

The basic F-15 at the time was a more than 50-year-old design. Here's What You Need to Know: The F-15EX’s airframe on the surface will be identical to older F-15s, but Boeing claimed it will be better-built. “The biggest challenge, as always, will be getting all the components—400,000 individual parts sourced from 400 vendors spanning the globe—to fit together seamlessly,” Lerner pointed out.
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Surprise: The F-35 Stealth Fighter Is Going to be a Dogfighter After All

Less and less, America gets to dictate the terms in aerial warfare. More and more, the Pentagon needs fighters that can fight. Here's What You Need To Remember: America’s new F-35, which is set to become the Air Force’s main warplane, is “substantially inferior” in a turning battle even to an F-15, according to the pilot in the January 2015 mock dogfight. The Air Force insists that’s no problem because the stealthy F-35 will avoid detection and hit enemy planes from long range.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Yes, America Can Defend Itself Against Hypersonic Missiles

Hypersonic weapons steadily are getting better and more numerous and, in the future, could pose a serious threat to U.S. forces. But it’s not impossible to defend against them. Here's What You Need to Know: “There are a small number of weapons, they are really expensive, so you are not...
Aerospace & Defensearcamax.com

Navy, Air Force defend plans to retire planes and ships

WASHINGTON — Retiring almost $3 billion worth of planes and ships is driven by both the need to invest in future capabilities and to get rid of equipment well past its service life, Air Force and Navy leaders told members of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Wednesday. The Air...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

This Spherical Manned Airship Was Tested By The Navy As An Eye In The Sky

The AeroSphere was designed to be an optionally-manned high-altitude surveillance platform that could loiter for long periods above a target area. In the early 2000s, the U.S. Navy expressed interest in a highly unusual manned airship known as the AeroSphere SA-60, a 62-foot-diameter completely spherical aircraft. The AeroSphere was intended as a persistent high-altitude surveillance, electronic intelligence, and communications platform, potentially offering some of the same benefits as a satellite but with a more flexible operational concept and at a far more affordable price. Unlike other high-altitude balloons, though, the AeroSphere could be optionally manned, and featured a cockpit housed directly inside the sphere itself rather than hanging in a gondola below it. At least one flight of the bizarre-looking craft reached over 20,000 feet, manned by the head of the Navy’s Airships Concepts program.
Congress & Courtsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Both the Air Force and the Navy want Congress’s permission to retire some of their weapons platforms, generally with the rationale that the money saved by doing so will let them reallocate funds toward the sort of high-end warfare the Pentagon believes it needs to prepare for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy