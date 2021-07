The Nintendo Switch is a pretty great console. With the freedom to play it entirely in handheld mode, it’s versatile and has a great selection of games to back that up. That being said, I can’t help but feel like I’m missing out playing FPS games. They just never quite feel right for me on the pretty big hardware of the Switch. A good controller will fix that; a great controller will make you never want to go back. The PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch sits somewhere in between.