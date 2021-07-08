Cancel
Mets’ Alonso Has Daunting Road to Home Run Derby Repeat

By Dan Bahl
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Polar Bear is taking yet another plunge into the MLB Home Run Derby, but it won't be easy. Major League Baseball released their bracket for the upcoming derby, a bracket that features Alonso as the No. 5 seed out of eight players. Alonso joins a group of Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Salvador Perez, Joey Gallo, Trevor Story, Matt Olson and Trey Mancini as the eight that will compete for the title. With the thin air and high altitude of Coors Field in Colorado serving as the venue, the balls are going to fly all night long.

Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

