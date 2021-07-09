Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID's enduring burden: Wounds that won't easily heal

By Liz Szabo, Kaiser Health News
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough James Toussaint has never had COVID-19, the pandemic is taking a profound toll on his health. First, the 57-year-old lost his job delivering parts for a New Orleans auto dealership in spring 2020, when the local economy shut down. Then, he fell behind on his rent. Last month, Toussaint was forced out of his apartment when his landlord, who refused to accept federally funded rental assistance, found a loophole in the federal ban on evictions.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Insecurity#Economy#Poverty#Covid#Hispanic Americans#Bmj#Black Americans#Mckinsey Co#Black And Hispanic#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Health
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Vaccine Patch In The Works, Won't Require Injections

A COVID-19 vaccine patch being developed in Australia would give people immunity against the virus without injections. The patch would be easier to store and distribute than other vaccines, researchers say. Scientists said the patch is effective in neutralizing multiple strains, including the U.K. and South Africa variants. Scientists are...
Medical & BiotechScience Daily

A new, inexpensive way to heal chronic wounds

Tens of millions of patients around the world suffer from persistent and potentially life-threatening wounds. These chronic wounds, which are also a leading cause of amputation, have treatments, but the cost of existing wound dressings can prevent them from reaching people in need. Now, a Michigan State University researcher is...
KidsMedscape News

Understanding Child Development in the Assessment of Stress in Children Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the rate of infection of COVID-19 virus around the world as a pandemic. At the time, most practitioners concerned themselves with the actual disease process with a focus on contagion, management, and treatment. As pediatric providers, we were also immediately charged with the care and management of children in the office for well surveillance and acute care, while maintaining appropriate infection control measures for the safety of patients and staff. With school closures and social distancing, infants, children, and adolescent were asked to isolate in their homes. Pediatric providers immediately recognized that COVID-19 could have potential devastating effects on the psychological wellbeing of our patient population. As the summer neared an end, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) (2020) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (2020) encouraged schools across the country to allow children to be with their peers in some capacity (even if limited) in the classroom.
RelationshipsMinneapolis Star Tribune

'Vivian Act' takes aim at underrecognized virus in babies

Seven years ago, the Henrikson family was minutes away from taking newborn Vivian home from the hospital. Then, an astute physician doing a final check on the two-day-old infant called a halt to the discharge. "Things just kind of aren't adding up,'' Leah Henrikson remembers him saying. Leading up to...
Mental HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Our mental health crisis won’t end with COVID | Opinion

As we move into the second phase of the pandemic, there has been a great deal of evidence — including findings from the CDC — that COVID-19 has taken a toll on Americans’ mental health, with groups like teens, the elderly, and racial and ethnic minorities being hit disproportionally harder. It’s tempting to think that with life seemingly getting back to normal, mental health issues will dissipate, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Public Healththehendersonnews.com

Jo Wood won't get COVID-19 vaccine

Jo Wood has made the decision to not have the COVID-19 vaccination. The 66-year-old former model - who is the ex-wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood - is wary about being injected with any of the vaccines due, in her opinion, to the lack of sufficient clinical trials, and after already catching coronavirus she has been informed by her doctor that she has sufficient antibodies to not get seriously ill from the disease.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Said Five Words Every American Should Hear

COVID-19 infections have risen 70% in the last few weeks, as areas of the country are again covered in red. Less than 50% of the country is fully vaccinated, putting us all in danger. With that in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, appeared on This Week with host Martha Raddatz this morning to issue a warning, and he said five words every American should hear. Read on for those words and five other life-saving points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Reduces Infections in Cirrhosis Patients

64.8 percent reduction in COVID-19 infections seen 28 days after receipt of first dose of mRNA vaccine. MONDAY, July 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Although the immune response is slow and the level of protection against infection is modest, mRNA vaccine reduces COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths in patients with cirrhosis, according to a study published online July 13 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy