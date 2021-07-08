Watch now: Chef's Table: Dish executive chef Rachel McGill takes us on her culinary journey

Chef Bobby’s camp friendly Seafood pouches. INGREDIENTS 16 little neck clams in shell, scrubbed 16 uncooked, shell-on jumbo shrimp* 16 sea scallops 1 lb baby lobster meat 4 ears corn on the cob, husked and cut into quarters OR 1 pound small par-boiled new potatoes** 16 cherry tomatoes 4 tablespoons butter Zest of one lemon, plus optional use of lemon wedges 2 teaspoons Old Bay 6 tablespoons white wine or beer (could substitute seafood stock or chicken broth) 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives and/or fresh parsley Optional for serving: additional Old Bay, bread for mopping up the flavorful broth INSTRUCTIONS Lay four 18×12-inch pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil (or use a double layer of regular foil) on the counter or a flat work surface. Cut four pieces of parchment paper into 16x10 sheets. This will create a barrier between the foil. I’m not a big fan of cooking directly on aluminum foil. For some reason it just leaves a funky taste on the food. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, and lightly oil the grate. Place 4 clams, 4 shrimp, 4 scallops, 4 pieces of corn on the cob or ¼ of the parboiled potatoes, and 8 halves cherry tomatoes in the center of each piece of foil. Place 2 tablespoons of butter over each pile – I cube each piece and evenly disperse. Zest ¼ of the lemon over each packet, and then sprinkle each with ½ teaspoon Old Bay, and 1½ tablespoons of the white wine or broth. Use whatever fresh herbs you like as well. Yum!! Bring the two short ends of each of the foil sheets together and fold over several times to seal. Leave room for steam. Fold the remaining ends over several times to seal the packet completely. (Advance prep tip: At this point, the packets may be placed on a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerated for up to 2 hours.) Place the foil packets on the preheated grill, cover the grill, and bake until the clams are open and the shrimp are pink and opaque, about 15 minutes. (Tip: Carefully open a packet after about 12-13 minutes and check for doneness. Variations in cooking time will occur from grill to grill. Our last packets were perfectly cooked at 14 minutes.) To serve, place the foil packets on individual plates, carefully unfold the top (be careful – the steam will be hot) or cut an “X” through the foil and peel back the foil. Sprinkle each packet with chives and/or parsley and serve with a lemon wedge, if desired.