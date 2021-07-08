Volkswagen Amongst Duo Fined USD 1 Billion by the European Union
Fell to USD 261.60, its lowest point since May 2021, after the European Union handed down USD 1 Billion in fines to a couple of major German auto manufacturers. Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen were found to have colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission-control systems, according to AP News. Daimler, however, was not fined as the Company had blown the whistle. Volkswagen, along with its Audi and Porsche divisions, and Daimler as well as BMW had “deliberately avoided to compete on cleaning better than what was required by EU emission standards,” according to E.U. antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, despite the technology being readily available.www.financialbuzz.com
Comments / 0