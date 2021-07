Vote ‘yes’ to keep town manager plan in Hanover. During all-day voting at Hanover’s upcoming annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, voters are asked through a petitioned warrant article (No. 5): “Do you favor the continuation of the town manager plan as now in force in this town?” The Hanover Finance Committee, at a meeting on June 14, unanimously answered in the affirmative and urges Hanover voters to do likewise.