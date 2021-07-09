Cancel
Beaufort County, NC

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Hatteras Island; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret This product covers Eastern North Carolina **IMPROVING CONDITIONS AS TROPICAL STORM ESLA LIFTS AWAY FROM THE AREA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 210 miles north of Buxton NC or about 250 miles north-northeast of Morehead City NC - 38.3N 75.7W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 25 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa will lift across the mid-Atlantic and New England states today with improving conditions across eastern North Carolina. However, a moderate to high rip current risk will continue along North Carolina beaches today and marine conditions will continue to be hazardous to small craft into tonight. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Eastern North Carolina. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Eastern North Carolina. * FLOODING RAIN: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Eastern North Carolina. * TORNADOES: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Eastern North Carolina. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Dangerous surf conditions and the high risk for rip currents will continue for area beaches through this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, or cause flying debris. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

alerts.weather.gov

