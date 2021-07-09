Cancel
Fulton County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Fulton, Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Fulton; Hamilton; Saratoga; Warren; Washington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Saratoga County in east central New York Central Warren County in east central New York Northwestern Washington County in east central New York Northeastern Fulton County in eastern New York Southeastern Hamilton County in eastern New York * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1100 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Warrensburg, Lake George Village, Edinburg, Northville, Mayfield, Wells, Day Center, Lake Luzerne Campground, Lake Luzerne-Hadley, Glens Falls North, Northampton Beach Public Campground, Sacandaga Campground, Bolton Landing, Cranberry Creek, Huletts Landing, Queensbury, Mount Hope, Lake Luzerne, Bolton and Hadley. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

