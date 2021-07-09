Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Loosened COVID-19 Restrictions as Kauaʻi Enters Tier 5

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Kauaʻi moved into Tier 5 of its COVID-19 guidelines and ended its resort bubble program as the state's fully vaccinated rate neared 60%. “Tier 5 will allow gatherings of up to 75 people outdoors or 25 indoors,” said Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami. “Restaurants, gyms, buses, and attractions will be able to operate at 75% capacity. Once Hawai‘i reaches 70% fully vaccinated, we will move to Tier 6 and eliminate all restrictions.”

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Restaurants#Hawai I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US renews 'public health emergency' declaration due to Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN) — The United States remains under a state of "public health emergency" due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a renewal of the determination that a "public health emergency" exists due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The determination was...
Sandoval County, NMrrobserver.com

Dora Dominguez: Economic recovery tied to vaccination rate

Sandoval County’s Economic Development director stresses how vital the county’s COVID vaccination efforts have been in helping ensure a promising future for businesses and travelers alike. “The irony that our recovery is tied on the success of vaccination rates — who would’ve thought? But there’s a reality to that: We...
Public Healthftnnews.com

Canada Opens Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

The Government of Canada announced its plan to open its borders first for fully vaccinated American travelers and U.S. permanent residents and later for travelers from other countries. On September 7, 2021, provided that the domestic epidemiologic situation remains favorable, the Government intends to open Canada’s borders to any fully...
Public HealthKXLY

Vaccinated Americans will be able to visit Canada starting August 9

Vaccinated Americans will be able to visit Canada starting in early August. In an announcement Monday, the Government of Canada said it will take a “risk-based and measured” approach to reopening its borders. Fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents who are currently residing in the United States will be...
Public HealthWNDU

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) - Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
TravelBrown Daily Herald

U. loosens restrictions on University-sponsored international travel

Beginning Thursday, the University has returned to its high-risk and restricted policies for University-sponsored travel, according to a July 15 Today@Brown announcement from Christine Sprovieri, director of international travel risk management. The transition marks a loosening of restrictions on University-sponsored international travel, following a May 27 announcement that lifted the University’s “essential travel only” policy and restrictions on travel domestically.
Cell PhonesPeter Greenberg Travel News

Apps for COVID-19 Travel Restrictions & Requirements

You’ve heard that many COVID-19 restrictions are easing for vaccinated travelers. But the news and the rules change rapidly and often without notice. So if you’re vaccinated, where can you go and how do you go?. Delta Air Lines has a good color coded app with an interactive guide to...
Public Healthbrewersassociation.org

Lifting Restrictions and Moving Forward from COVID-19

In our latest meeting, the Taprooms Committee took some time to discuss the current COVID-19 protocols in our different areas of the country and to share stories about how we are moving forward in our own taprooms. Though we span the country geographically, and regulations and restrictions vary widely among us, most of us have seen positive changes resulting from lifted restrictions for masking, social distancing, and reduced capacities, and all are looking forward to a return to some version of normalcy.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

The Delta Dilemma: Loosening Covid-19 Controls At A Time Of Increased Danger

At a time when the United States and many other countries are beginning to lift restrictions, a new, more dangerous variant of SARS-CoV-2 has appeared that has prompted serious rethinking around what containment strategies should look like moving forward. The Delta variant is not only far more transmissible than its predecessors, but it appears to be more lethal to people of all ages as well. And it doesn’t look like vaccines will be the barrier that stops it.
Public HealthLewiston Morning Tribune

Even without restrictions, COVID-19 continues

——— We seemed poised for irony. Just as we were nearing the date that the state’s pandemic restrictions were scheduled to be lifted, a high-pressure “heat dome” decided to squat above the Pacific Northwest, shooting temperatures to all-time-record-shattering highs, in many places above 100 degrees. As Alanis Morissette snarled, “And...
Retailwiartonecho.com

Grey-Bruce will join province and loosen restrictions Friday but . . .

Grey-Bruce will relax some pandemic restrictions Friday, along with the rest of the province when Step 3 reopening begins, based on local caseloads and trends, Dr. Ian Arra said. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The situation “doesn’t warrant” delaying...
Public HealthWZZM 13

Summer colds common as COVID-19 restrictions ease

If you’re feeling a little under the weather this summer, you’re not alone. Neha Vyas, MD, a family medicine specialist with Cleveland Clinic, said there are a handful of viruses going around since coronavirus restrictions have eased. “We’re not socially distancing as much as we were before. We don’t wear...
Honolulu, HIWest Hawaii Today

State loosens additional travel restrictions

The Safe Travels Hawaii administrator called today “a game-changer.”. Starting today, the state’s airports will exempt fully vaccinated travelers from the mainland, Alaska and U.S. territories from testing and quarantine requirements if the visitors have uploaded their COVID-19 vaccination cards from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “If...
Public Healthbtimesherald.com

COVID-19 restrictions still in place in healthcare setting

On Wednesday, June 30, Gov. Kate Brown lifted all of Oregon’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions. However, healthcare facilities must continue following COVID-19 precautions. The governor’s executive order indicates that infection control and prevention measures in some specialized settings, including healthcare, “will not be based on [her] emergency authorities, but rather, required by independent federal or state regulatory or enterprise authorities.”
Public Healththewestsidegazette.com

Australian State Awaits Covid-19 Restrictions Call

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian state of Victoria is aiming for its first full week of no Covid-19 community transmission since its fourth lockdown, as the state awaits a decision on eased restrictions. An announcement on the state’s next step toward “Covid-19 normal” rules is expected on July 7. Victorians...
Mental Healthwutv29.com

Canada eases some COVID-19 border restrictions

BUFFALO — COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to loosen at the Canadian border but tourism and non-essential travel into Canada are still restricted. The border being closed is leaving many families still separated and businesses struggling. Pammi Singh, the Owner of Twist O’ the Mist ice cream, says, “This is the...
Public Healthknau.org

Navajo Nation Lifts Some COVID-19 Restrictions

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has signed a resolution lifting several COVID-19 restrictions put in place early in the pandemic. The measure reopens several tribal parks including Monument Valley and Four Corners National Monument, which will be allowed to operate at half capacity with safety protocols in place as early as Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy