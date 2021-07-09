Loosened COVID-19 Restrictions as Kauaʻi Enters Tier 5
On Thursday, Kauaʻi moved into Tier 5 of its COVID-19 guidelines and ended its resort bubble program as the state's fully vaccinated rate neared 60%. “Tier 5 will allow gatherings of up to 75 people outdoors or 25 indoors,” said Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami. “Restaurants, gyms, buses, and attractions will be able to operate at 75% capacity. Once Hawai‘i reaches 70% fully vaccinated, we will move to Tier 6 and eliminate all restrictions.”www.hawaiipublicradio.org
Comments / 0