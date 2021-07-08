Cancel
NHL

Snapshots: Hall, Schmidt, Blackhawks

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins are working with the representatives for Taylor Hall to get an extension done, but Darren Dreger of TSN reports that there is interest from other teams as well. Dreger even suggests that the Toronto Maple Leafs would have interest if they don’t sign Zach Hyman. While the Maple Leafs would certainly be hard-pressed to fit Hall in under the cap with their current situation, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he has a market waiting for him if he chooses free agency.

