UFC 264 video: Conor McGregor kicks at Dustin Poirier during faceoff

The UFC 264 press conference has come and gone, and it was as lively as you would expect it to be when Conor McGregor is involved. Dustin Poirier may be widely beloved among most MMA fans but when McGregor supporters are in the building, it’s a different story. There were cheers for the Irish superstar and jeers for Poirier, and plenty of antagonizing from McGregor. He crudely said of Poirier, “Your wife [Jolie] is your husband” and chanted “Jolie’s wife!” multiple times during the presser. Poirier rather dryly responded “You used to be better than that.”