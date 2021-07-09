Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 264 video: Conor McGregor kicks at Dustin Poirier during faceoff

By Mookie Alexander
Bloody Elbow
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC 264 press conference has come and gone, and it was as lively as you would expect it to be when Conor McGregor is involved. Dustin Poirier may be widely beloved among most MMA fans but when McGregor supporters are in the building, it’s a different story. There were cheers for the Irish superstar and jeers for Poirier, and plenty of antagonizing from McGregor. He crudely said of Poirier, “Your wife [Jolie] is your husband” and chanted “Jolie’s wife!” multiple times during the presser. Poirier rather dryly responded “You used to be better than that.”

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Jolie
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Mma#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor bids farewell to his wife and kids ahead of UFC 264: “Just going to bust a man up”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor bid farewell to his wife and kids ahead of UFC 264, telling them that he is “just going to bust a man up.”. McGregor returns to the Octagon on July 10 when he faces off against rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match. It’s the first time we have seen both men compete inside the Octagon since their fight earlier this year at UFC 257 in January, which McGregor lost via second-round knockout. The Irishman is now looking to bouncing back and winning the trilogy against Poirier after having originally beaten him by first-round knockout back in 2014.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals If He’s Having ‘Affair’

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be one of the most career defining fights in McGregor’s life.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Insane’ Dustin Poirier Bet Revealed

Floyd Mayweather revealed that he won a $50,000 bet on Dustin Poirier to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 264. He tweeted, “@dustinpoirier , thanks for getting me paid!”. Floyd Mayweather went out undefeated. Many have tried multiple ways to take out the legendary boxer, but none have been able to do so. Victor Ortiz is one boxer who tried to cheat his way to a victory. Thankfully, the referee, Joe Cortez opened up about how he felt the fight was incredibly off and unfair. Vince McMahon ‘Splits Up’ WWE Couple.
UFCEsquire

Watch a Doctor React to Conor McGregor’s Broken Leg at UFC 264

Controversial MMA fighter Conor McGregor was beaten again by Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Following a knockout defeat back in January, McGregor's latest rematch against Poirier ended in the first round when doctors put a stop to the fight, after McGregor broke his leg. "This is not over," McGregor told...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'Something superior' caused Conor McGregor's leg break at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov points to divine intervention when breaking down Conor McGregor’s leg break at UFC 264. McGregor’s (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ended in gruesome fashion when the former two-division champion could not continue after suffering the injury in the closing seconds of Round 1. Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) was declared the winner by TKO, and afterward, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) tweeted that “good” had prevailed over “evil.”
UFCBloody Elbow

Ankle break! - Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 full fight video highlights from UFC 264

Headlining UFC 264 was the third bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. After going 1-1, McGregor had less than six months to try and adjust and rebound from his recent TKO loss to Poirier. In the end, the trilogy was completed, and the result was the same as the last one. Only this time, Poirier was far more dominant, and McGregor ended with a nasty injury too.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Posts ‘Delusional’ Video After Surgery

Conor McGregor has always been said to be a bit out of it when it comes to his rants at other stars, but this time it looks the the drugs they gave him for his post-op are kicking in pretty hard and we have to say, we’re here for it…UFC Vegas 31 Doctor ‘Insane’ Remark Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington Photo With Three Girlfriends Leaks

Colby Covington is surely bringing in all of the girls as he feels like he’s on top of the world right now. It looks like that while he feels ten feet tall, that the people below him are ready to strike and this is where it’s going to get ugly…Conor McGregor Trains Injured In Sad Photos.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Called ‘Liar’ By Doctors

Conor McGregor recently underwent a surgery that went for three and half hours after he sustained a leg injury at UFC 264. gave new updates on his condition. He recently claimed that his leg was injured going into the fight against Dustin Poirier. He said that he had stress fractures in his leg as UFC’s doctor and Dana White knew all about it. Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Admits To ‘Bad Mistake’ In Video

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Conor McGregor’s trash talk proved to be a big mistake in trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken the time to explain why he thinks Conor McGregor’s trash talk didn’t work against Dustin Poirier. Last Saturday night at UFC 264, McGregor fell to his second straight loss against Poirier as a result of a broken leg. It came in the wake of a new “strategy” for the Irishman leading into the trilogy, with Conor deciding to revert back to the trash talk status quo that first put him on the map in the UFC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy