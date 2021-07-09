Cancel
Musselshell County, MT

Fires burning near Roundup prompt pre-evacuation warnings

By SULLIVAN HUEBNER shuebner@billingsgazette.com
Sidney Herald
 12 days ago

Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services has issued a Code Red Alert for voluntary evacuation of the Johnny Coal subdivision ahead of fast-moving range fires. DES reported at 4:20 p.m. Thursday that a large fire had been spotted at the end of Jeffery Mine Road, moving east towards the northern area of the Johnny Coal subdivision. Code Red pre-evacuation notices were issued for the area, and deputies from the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office went door-to-door warning residents.

Roundup, MT
Custer, MT
Musselshell County, MT
Montana Government
Musselshell County, MT
#Creek Fire#The Red Cross#The Jeffery Mine Fire
