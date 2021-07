It’s not often four players from one high school receive an offer from one school on the same day. It’s even less likely all of them are in the same position group. But that’s exactly what happened on June 17 for cornerback Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and three of his defensive back teammates at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California), RJ Jones, Peyton Woodyard and Marcelles Williams. Jones and Frausto-Ramos, both four-star prospects in the class of 2023, and 2024 prospects Woodyard and Williams all received offers from Ohio State that day after participating in a camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center one day earlier.