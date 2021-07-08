Naomi Osaka & Allyson Felix Talk Prioritizing Self Care And Mental Health In Time’s Olympic Preview Issue
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Black female athletes have been making a lot of noise in the media lately, and for good reason. Whether it’s standing up to the media like Serena Williams tends to do, opting out important competitive obligations to manage your mental health like Naomi Osaka did, or prioritizing motherhood over a huge Nike endorsement like Allyson Felix, these powerful women are exercising their voices in an inspirational way.newstalkcleveland.com
