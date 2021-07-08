Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka & Allyson Felix Talk Prioritizing Self Care And Mental Health In Time’s Olympic Preview Issue

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
Posted by 
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Black female athletes have been making a lot of noise in the media lately, and for good reason. Whether it’s standing up to the media like Serena Williams tends to do, opting out important competitive obligations to manage your mental health like Naomi Osaka did, or prioritizing motherhood over a huge Nike endorsement like Allyson Felix, these powerful women are exercising their voices in an inspirational way.

newstalkcleveland.com

Comments / 0

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Allyson Felix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Nike#Time Magazine#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
AdvocacyPosted by
rolling out

Olympic legend Allyson Felix explains monetary gift to 20 track athletes

The most decorated female Olympic track star of all time is also one of its most beneficent. Allyson Felix, who has won six Olympic gold medals and 11 world championship titles so far, is creating a fund that will provide $10K each for 20 female track stars. Felix is doing this in order to augment the personal funds of women who become mothers but still want to pursue their Olympic dreams, much like Felix is currently doing.
TennisPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Naomi Osaka Reveals the Celebs Who Reached Out Amid Mental Health Break

After struggling with issues involving mental health and social anxiety, Naomi Osaka has been taking a break from tennis. In a new essay for TIME, titled “It’s O.K. Not to Be O.K.,” she said a deluge of celebs reached out to her after she announced a hiatus, among them Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, Steph Curry, and Meghan Markle. “I want to thank everyone who supported me,” Osaka wrote. She explained the reason for her break, writing that she loves the press but doesn’t enjoy press conferences. “I have always enjoyed an amazing relationship with the media and have given numerous in-depth, one-on-one interviews.” But, she added, the traditional format of press conferences is dated and “in great need of a refresh.” She ended her essay by saying, “I could not be more excited to play in Tokyo.”
TennisPosted by
The Spun

Naomi Osaka Reacts To Historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

The 2021 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover features a number of firsts. Among the historic appearances on the cover is tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, who dazzled in her first appearance. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Osaka retweeted her photos and cover image from the SI Swimsuit edition. She...
Tennisthecinemaholic.com

What is Naomi Osaka’s Net Worth?

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese pro-tennis player born in Chūō-Ku, Osaka, on October 16, 1997. Her father, Leonard François, is Haitian, while her mother, Tamaki Osaka, is from Japan. Osaka’s family moved to New York when she was only 3, and around the same time, her father was inspired by the Williams sisters’ performance in the 1999 French Open. Soon, he decided to help his daughters learn tennis. Interestingly, his lack of technical expertise did not come in his way as he decided to follow Richard Williams, who, despite not knowing how to play tennis, coached his daughters – Venus and Serena – to become champions.
TennisCosmopolitan

Meet Naomi Osaka's Super Supportive Parents, Tamaki Osaka and Leonard Francois

There's only one thing that feels the tiniest smidge better than watching Naomi Osaka absolutely dominate on the tennis court: Watching the love she gets from her parents after every match. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champ has a super close relationship to her mom, Tamaki Osaka, and her dad, Leonard Francois. These two raised Naomi and her older sister, Mari, in Japan before moving to the United States when Naomi was 3, and they couldn't be more supportive of their daughter and her wildly impressive career. Get to know Naomi Osaka's parents below.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Naomi Osaka Reflects On Her Mental Health Break: 'You Can Never Please Everyone'

Naomi Osaka wrote an essay for Time in which she discussed the “key lessons” she has learned since saying publicly that she was prioritizing her mental health. The four-time Grand Slam champion wrote in the piece, which was published Thursday, that her journey took “an unexpected path” and that she learned a lot after openly discussing her mental health.
TennisPosted by
107 JAMZ

Megan Thee Stallion 1st Rapper On Sports Illustrated Swim Cover

Houston's rap femcee Megan Thee Stallion proves she's more than H-Town's exclusive hottie, becoming the first rap star to grace the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Now that, makes her America's hottie! Congrats diva. The SI magazine has been showcasing the baddest b!@ches and bathing suits on...
TennisPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Naomi Osaka chose her mental health over tennis. Netflix’s new doc helps explain why

If you don’t follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing. Last month, the 23-year-old, who’s currently ranked No. 2 in women’s tennis, withdrew from the French Open because she did not want to participate in news conferences. Osaka then pulled out of Wimbledon to take “some personal time with friends and family” in advance of the Tokyo Olympics, where she’s representing Japan. Last year, she announced that she wouldn’t compete in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., which basically stopped tennis for a day.
TennisTODAY.com

Naomi Osaka speaks out about dropping out of French Open for her mental health

Only one day left! Score up to 65% off Steals & Deals' summer blowout essentials. TODAY shares an exclusive reveal of tennis superstar Naomi Osaka on the cover of TIME magazine as she speaks out in the magazine about mental health, calling on professional sports and the media to show some empathy. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.
TennisNew York Post

Behind Naomi Osaka’s battle to ‘chill out’ amid mental health struggle

In the first episode of the new Netflix documentary series “Naomi Osaka,” the tennis star is shown leaving her fourth round 2019 US Open match, which she lost to Belinda Bencic. On her way out of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the defending champion walks by a plaque quoting Billie Jean King that reads, “Pressure is a privilege.”
TennisPosted by
SheKnows

Netflix’s Naomi Osaka Shows Us Why She’s Putting Her Mental Health First

The 2018 U.S. Open was a life-changing moment for Naomi Osaka. The then-20-year-old clinched her very first Grand Slam title in a highly publicized battle against 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. Almost three years after that pivotal moment, Osaka announced that she was choosing her mental health and well-being over the international scrutiny that has overwhelmingly heightened as she tries to do her job — and now we know why.
TennisRefinery29

Naomi Osaka & The Uphill Battle Of Black Women In Sports

In new Netflix docuseries Naomi Osaka, tennis sensation Naomi Osaka lets the world in on the grueling physical and emotional process behind becoming one of the most famous athletes in modern history. Osaka's journey is unique in many of its challenges, but she's also part of an elite group that shares a great number of those same struggles across the sports world: the unofficial league of talented but tired Black female athletes. Like the many Black women in sports before her, the rising tennis phenom shoulders the burden of being an "other" in an industry curiously geared against Black woman with a platform.
Tennishotnewhiphop.com

Naomi Osaka Blocks Megyn Kelly On Twitter Following Insensitive Mental Health Remarks

Since withdrawing from both the French Open and Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka received support from sports fans and mental health advocates worldwide. The tennis champion is one of the most talked-about figures in the sports world as she's been poised to take the titles for several major competitions, but the introverted, soft-spoken 23-year-old recently came forward to say that she would be taking a break to focus on her mental health, as bein in the spotlight can take its toll.
TennisNPR

< 'Naomi Osaka' Illuminates A Superstar's Inner Life

Naomi Osaka is one of the best tennis players in the world. She's a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, and she's about to represent Japan in the Olympics. And in a new Netflix documentary series, it's clear that these pressures and others have taken a toll on the 23-year-old. What you see in these three episodes also sheds light on her recent decisions to withdraw from Wimbledon and the French Open to prioritize her mental health. I'm Linda Holmes. And today we're talking about "Naomi Osaka" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR, so don't go away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy