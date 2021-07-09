Cancel
Tennis

Naomi Osaka & Allyson Felix Talk Prioritizing Self Care And Mental Health In Time’s Olympic Preview Issue

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
Posted by 
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Black female athletes have been making a lot of noise in the media lately, and for good reason. Whether it’s standing up to the media like Serena Williams tends to do, opting out important competitive obligations to manage your mental health like Naomi Osaka did, or prioritizing motherhood over a huge Nike endorsement like Allyson Felix, these powerful women are exercising their voices in an inspirational way.

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

Serena Williams
Allyson Felix
Usain Bolt
Health
Tennis
Twitter
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Facebook
Youtube
Instagram
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
AdvocacyPosted by
rolling out

Olympic legend Allyson Felix explains monetary gift to 20 track athletes

The most decorated female Olympic track star of all time is also one of its most beneficent. Allyson Felix, who has won six Olympic gold medals and 11 world championship titles so far, is creating a fund that will provide $10K each for 20 female track stars. Felix is doing this in order to augment the personal funds of women who become mothers but still want to pursue their Olympic dreams, much like Felix is currently doing.
TennisPosted by
The Spun

Naomi Osaka Reacts To Historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

The 2021 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover features a number of firsts. Among the historic appearances on the cover is tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, who dazzled in her first appearance. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Osaka retweeted her photos and cover image from the SI Swimsuit edition. She...
TennisPosted by
HollywoodLife

Naomi Osaka Reveals Meghan Markle Helped Her After Mental Health Struggles At French Open

Naomi Osaka thanked Meghan Markle, who reached out to her when she pulled out of the French Open to work on her mental health. Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, 23, listed Meghan Markle, 39, as one of many celebrities who offered her support when she withdrew from the French Open to focus on her mental health in a new Time op-ed. After thanking friends and family for sticking by her side, Naomi showed her appreciation to the celebrities who had her back. “I also want to thank those in the public eye who have supported, encouraged and offered such kind words,” she wrote.
Tennisthecinemaholic.com

What is Naomi Osaka’s Net Worth?

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese pro-tennis player born in Chūō-Ku, Osaka, on October 16, 1997. Her father, Leonard François, is Haitian, while her mother, Tamaki Osaka, is from Japan. Osaka’s family moved to New York when she was only 3, and around the same time, her father was inspired by the Williams sisters’ performance in the 1999 French Open. Soon, he decided to help his daughters learn tennis. Interestingly, his lack of technical expertise did not come in his way as he decided to follow Richard Williams, who, despite not knowing how to play tennis, coached his daughters – Venus and Serena – to become champions.
TennisCosmopolitan

Meet Naomi Osaka's Super Supportive Parents, Tamaki Osaka and Leonard Francois

There's only one thing that feels the tiniest smidge better than watching Naomi Osaka absolutely dominate on the tennis court: Watching the love she gets from her parents after every match. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champ has a super close relationship to her mom, Tamaki Osaka, and her dad, Leonard Francois. These two raised Naomi and her older sister, Mari, in Japan before moving to the United States when Naomi was 3, and they couldn't be more supportive of their daughter and her wildly impressive career. Get to know Naomi Osaka's parents below.
TennisTODAY.com

Naomi Osaka speaks out about dropping out of French Open for her mental health

Only one day left! Score up to 65% off Steals & Deals' summer blowout essentials. TODAY shares an exclusive reveal of tennis superstar Naomi Osaka on the cover of TIME magazine as she speaks out in the magazine about mental health, calling on professional sports and the media to show some empathy. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Naomi Osaka Reflects On Her Mental Health Break: 'You Can Never Please Everyone'

Naomi Osaka wrote an essay for Time in which she discussed the “key lessons” she has learned since saying publicly that she was prioritizing her mental health. The four-time Grand Slam champion wrote in the piece, which was published Thursday, that her journey took “an unexpected path” and that she learned a lot after openly discussing her mental health.
TennisPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Naomi Osaka chose her mental health over tennis. Netflix’s new doc helps explain why

If you don’t follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing. Last month, the 23-year-old, who’s currently ranked No. 2 in women’s tennis, withdrew from the French Open because she did not want to participate in news conferences. Osaka then pulled out of Wimbledon to take “some personal time with friends and family” in advance of the Tokyo Olympics, where she’s representing Japan. Last year, she announced that she wouldn’t compete in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., which basically stopped tennis for a day.
TennisRefinery29

Naomi Osaka & The Uphill Battle Of Black Women In Sports

In new Netflix docuseries Naomi Osaka, tennis sensation Naomi Osaka lets the world in on the grueling physical and emotional process behind becoming one of the most famous athletes in modern history. Osaka's journey is unique in many of its challenges, but she's also part of an elite group that shares a great number of those same struggles across the sports world: the unofficial league of talented but tired Black female athletes. Like the many Black women in sports before her, the rising tennis phenom shoulders the burden of being an "other" in an industry curiously geared against Black woman with a platform.
SportsGrazia

'I Make Sure I Make Time For My Daughter, That Is A Huge Priority For Me': Six-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix On Training For Tokyo

This June Allyson Felix, 35, qualified for her fifth Olympic Games. To date the renowned athlete has won six Olympic gold medials and three silver, statistics that combine to make Allyson Felix the most successful female athlete in history. This year, in Tokyo, Allyson could stand to become the most decorated Olympic track and field athlete full stop. Add into the mix that 2021 marks Allyson's first year competing in the Olympic Games as a mother and you start to appreciate the significance of the event. Though Allyson's two-year-old daughter Camryn is unlikely to be allowed to travel to Tokyo to support her mother, it is clear how much of a motivation she is for the athlete. Here Allyson speaks exclusively to Grazia about Camryn's reaction to seeing her race, her self-care heroes and how she's using her voice and lifestyle brand Saysh to help support mothers in the workplace.

Comments / 0

