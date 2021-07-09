Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Protesters gathered outside Senator Feinstein Office, in hopes of ending the filibuster

By Anissa Durham
sandiegouniontribune.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters held signs and chanted outside of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s San Diego office Thursday morning in hopes that she would act to end the filibuster. San Diego-area Indivisible groups joined others around the country asking legislators this week to eliminate the filibuster and pass the For the People Act, a bill that expands voter access and addresses election integrity and security.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Society
State
Arizona State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Gerrymandering#Protest Riot#Feinstein Office#Indivisible#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Senate
News Break
Protests
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNBC News

Same-day delivery: Amazon's Jeff Bezos set to make history with suborbital spaceflight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, may soon have a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos will attempt to fly to space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. If he is successful, he will make history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip will also be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site’s policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy