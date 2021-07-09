Protesters gathered outside Senator Feinstein Office, in hopes of ending the filibuster
Protesters held signs and chanted outside of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s San Diego office Thursday morning in hopes that she would act to end the filibuster. San Diego-area Indivisible groups joined others around the country asking legislators this week to eliminate the filibuster and pass the For the People Act, a bill that expands voter access and addresses election integrity and security.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
