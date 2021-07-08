Free family event: WTJU Touch & Tour on Saturday, August 14

On Saturday, August 28th, Montana Science Center will host a family friendly event in their parking lot. The Science Carnival will be hosted at the Science Center, 2744 W. Main St., as a celebration of science and technology exploration at the Science Center. A new event this year, Science Carnival invites families to experience science up close through activities, experiments and on-stage shows. Bozeman companies, MSU student groups and local professionals will host booths like boat racing, giant bubbles, catapults and flying science. The afternoon’s festivities will also include food trucks, live music and an online auction to raise money for science education in our community. As a local non-profit providing unique, hands-on experiences for families with kids of all ages, the Montana Science Center relies on supporters to lower barriers to access to science and technology discovery through hands-on exhibits and experiences.