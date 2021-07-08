Cancel
Free family event: WTJU Touch & Tour on Saturday, August 14

wtju.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCool down in our community radio studios with WTJU Touch & Tour, a FREE family event on Saturday, August 14, 2021, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. REGISTER HERE to ensure your spot and a WTJU goodie bag. Modeled after “truck touch,” WTJU’s Touch & Tour is an opportunity for children...

www.wtju.net

Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Sliced Bread Day Events On Saturday

The weather may change some of the plans for Chillicothe Sliced Bread Saturday, but the schedule for the day is pretty full. At 8:00 am is a Color Fest 5K Run/Walk, starting and ending at the YMCA. The Sliced Bread Innovation Center will have an open House from 8:00 am...
Alberta, MNkmrskkok.com

Alberta Family Fun Day on Saturday

The Alberta Family Fun Day and Street Dance will be held Saturday on Alberta’s Main Street. Inflatables and carnival games will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a kickball tournament starting at 12:30 p.m., with registration from 11 to 12. A dollar raffle with over 100 prizes will go on all evening. A Kids Coin Dig and bike drawing sponsored by Cargill will be at 7 p.m. And the Street Dance with DJ music will start at 9 p.m. on Main Street.
EntertainmentThe Bronx Chronicle

Wave Hill Events August 5-August 12

The gardens are flourishing, full of the sights and scents of summer. This week, experience our living collection, site-specific art in the galleries and family activities. Sunroom Project Space solo shows by exhibiting artists Kamar Carter and Salvador Muñoz in Glyndor Gallery are on view until August 15! More details below.
Savannah, GAsavannahbusinessjournal.com

July 9 - Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah announces free family movie night

July 9, 2021 - Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah’s Free Family Movie Night is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, and will screen a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado. The outdoor screening at Ships of the Sea Museums...
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Back to School event offers free backpacks this Saturday

Faith Assembly Church is hosting back-to-school events this Saturday at 9 a.m. until supplies last. The church branches plan to distribute 2,500 backpacks to families in the Central Florida. Faith Assembly will also be offering an interactive Kids' Zone, free food, haircuts, school physicals and school photos. Anyone interested in...
Shelter Island, NYRiverhead News-Review

Garden tour this Saturday

One of the highlights of the summer season is the annual Garden Tour to benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Garden Club of Shelter Island. Five Island homes will open their stunning gardens to the public this Saturday, July 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person and may be purchased online at shelterislandhistorical.org.
Seeley Lake, MTseeleylake.com

Free family photo event this weekend

SEELEY LAKE – “We wanted everyone in the community to have the opportunity to get a family photo that doesn’t cost anything,” said Jama Mauldin, executive director with Sparrow’s Vine Pregnancy Resource Center. Thanks to a grant from the Seeley Lake Community Foundation and collaboration with Nature Scapes Greenhouse, Mon-A-Lisa Photography and Seeley Office Stop Sparrow’s Vine’s vision will become a reality July 17. Families are invited to come for their free family photo this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Nature Scapes Greenhouse on Highway 83.
Tionesta, PADerrick

Lighthouse open Saturday for tours

Self-guided tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The tours will be offered again on Aug. 14, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9.
Kingfield, MEtheirregular.com

Saturday events include fun on the river

Nothing says ‘summer’ like lawn mower races and fun on the river. These Saturday events will provide some great fun for competitors and spectators alike. Lawn Mower Races Saturday, 11 a.m. It isn’t a good ol’ fashioned summer unless there’s a lawn mower race on your calendar. Lawn mower racing...
Hudson, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Family advocate touched the lives of a city

HUDSON — Tamarah Jones, a family advocate at Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood, left a legacy of service to the city, her family and friends said. She died Monday after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Jones was 43. Tamarah leaves behind her twin sister Barbara Veeney, younger sister...
Wharton County, TXWharton Journal Spectator

Courthouse tours first Saturday

Wharton County Courthouse tours began in April and will continue the first Saturday of each month. The next tour is Aug. 1. The tour sessions begin at 10 and 11 a.m. The tours take around 55 minutes. Jeffrey Blair, with the Wharton County Historical Commission, is the tour guide. “In...
High Point, NCYes Weekly

August Events at The High Point Museum

Saturdays, August 7, 14, 21, 28 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event. Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Family Fun Day. Enjoy the last few weeks of summer...
AdvocacyRolla Daily News

ABLE Senior Center August events

Here is ABLE Senior Center’s schedule of events for August:. — Cards and games for seniors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, Aug. 11, Aug. 18, Aug. 25 at Holloway House. — Chair yoga light exercise at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, Aug. 11, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 at Holloway House. There is no charge to attend for members, and a small fee for non-members.
New Haven, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Free stargazing resumes Saturdays

The Fort Wayne Astronomical Society will resume its free stargazing beginning Saturday at its Star Quest Observatory. The public event, which is normally held from April through November at Jefferson Township Park east of New Haven, was halted last year due to COVID-19. The stargazing happens every clear Saturday beginning...
Montana Statebozemanmagazine.com

Montana Science Center to host a family event: Science Carnival on August 28th

On Saturday, August 28th, Montana Science Center will host a family friendly event in their parking lot. The Science Carnival will be hosted at the Science Center, 2744 W. Main St., as a celebration of science and technology exploration at the Science Center. A new event this year, Science Carnival invites families to experience science up close through activities, experiments and on-stage shows. Bozeman companies, MSU student groups and local professionals will host booths like boat racing, giant bubbles, catapults and flying science. The afternoon’s festivities will also include food trucks, live music and an online auction to raise money for science education in our community. As a local non-profit providing unique, hands-on experiences for families with kids of all ages, the Montana Science Center relies on supporters to lower barriers to access to science and technology discovery through hands-on exhibits and experiences.
Pawhuska, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Constantine Theatre Fundraising Event This Saturday

The Constantine Theater's manager, Jennifer Adair and daughter Katie appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday to give us a brief history lesson on this jewel in Pawhuska and invitation to attend a special fundraiser to keep it going strong. Jennifer Adair said the historic structure was initially built in the1880s...

