Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How CBS' FBI: International Could Impact Future Dick Wolf Crossovers With New Cast Members

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FBI: International is on the way to CBS in the 2021-2022 TV season as the second spinoff of FBI, and it will expand the already-expansive Dick Wolf TV universe even further. That shared universe is currently comprised of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted on CBS as well as the three shows of One Chicago and both current Law & Order series on NBC. International will launch as part of a three-hour crossover with FBI and Most Wanted in the fall, but new show details – including some castings – suggest the role International will (or won't) play in future Dick Wolf crossovers.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Kleintank
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Heida Reed
Person
Derek Haas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cbs#Chicago P D#Chicago Med#Cbs#Fbi#Dick Wolf Tv#Nbc#Poldark#Law Order#Chicago Fire#Organized Crime#International Fly Team#American#Most Wanted#Bachelor Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
Related
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘FBI: International’: Leads Cast for New ‘FBI’ Spinoff on CBS

Luke Kleintank (The Man in the High Castle), Heida Reed (Poldark), and Vinessa Vidotto (Lucifer) have been tapped to star in the upcoming FBI spinoff FBI: International, according to Deadline. The CBS drama, which received a straight-to-series order, is the third show in Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise, along with FBI:...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Ask Matt: Why Would CBS Move ‘NCIS’ to a New Night?

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

CBS' CSI: Vegas Cast List, Including William Petersen

We're back in Vegas, baby! CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which ran for 15 seasons on CBS and spawned a number of spinoffs, is getting the revival treatment, with CSI: Vegas bringing some of the original characters back to the Sin City crime scene. Along with William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, the CSI: Vegas cast will feature a couple of other familiar faces to help indoctrinate some new characters into the franchise.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

New Law & Order spin-off cancelled despite series order

In news sure to disappoint Law & Order fans, the series' recently confirmed spin-off, For the Defense, has already been cancelled. Law & Order: For the Defense was confirmed back in May, with US network NBC picking up the drama straight-to-series. As the name suggests, the series was set to "take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm".
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

FBI: Most Wanted – Alexa Davalos Joins Season 3 Cast Of CBS Show

FBI: Most Wanted spoilers and updates tease that FBI: Most Wanted has added more star power to its season 3 cast after Alexa Davalos signed up as a series regular. Nothing much is known about Davalos’ character, but it’s been reported that she’s tapped as the lead opposite Julian McMahon in the TV series’ upcoming third season.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

FBI: Most Wanted Is Losing An Original Series Star Ahead Of Season 3

FBI: Most Wanted ended its second season on such an intense cliffhanger that it left the futures (and fates) of several characters in question, but it's a character not involved with that deadly situation who has been confirmed as not returning for Season 3. Nathaniel Arcand, who has been playing Agent Clinton Skye going all the way back to Most Wanted's backdoor pilot on FBI, is leaving the series.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

FBI: International season 1 release date, cast, synopsis, trailer and more

From the moment CBS first launched its FBI franchise, it was clear the network had high hopes for the Dick Wolf series and saw the potential to spin the series into yet another successful franchise. CBS has since wasted no time in expanding the universe with the launch of FBI: Most Wanted in 2020 and this fall the FBI franchise will expand again with the launch of FBI: International season 1.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘FBI: International’: Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed & Vinessa Vidotto To Star In Spinoff Series On CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Kleintank (The Man in the High Castle), Heida Reed (Poldark) and Vinessa Vidotto (Lucifer) have been tapped as leads of FBI: International, the upcoming third series in Dick Wolf’s hit FBI drama franchise on CBS. It is slated to air as part of an FBI Tuesday lineup and will launch this fall with a three-hour crossover premiere event alongside the mothership FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

NBC Shelves ‘Law & Order: For the Defense,’ Instead Developing Another ‘Law & Order’ Series

NBC is not moving forward with “Law & Order: For the Defense,” which had been announced earlier this spring as the latest installment of Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” franchise. Instead, “The Blacklist” will shift to Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET this fall, when “For the Defense” had originally been scheduled. “For the Defense” had been announced as part of NBC’s two-night, all-Wolf lineup of “Chicago Med” at Wednesdays 8 p.m., followed by “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.,” and “Law & Order: For the Defense” on Thursdays at 8 p.m, then “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Although...
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

NBC dumps Law & Order: For the Defense, but Dick Wolf is already planning another L&O series

Despite handing the criminal defense attorney spinoff of Law & Order a straight-to-series order in May, NBC has decided not to proceed with the For the Defense series that had been slated to premiere this fall as part of three-hour Law & Order Thursday block. Instead, The Blacklist will move from Fridays to Thursdays. Deadline reports Law & Order: For the Defense, which teamed up Law & Order creator Dick Wolf and CSI veteran Carol Mendelsohn, never got past the casting stage after making offers to named actors. For the Defense suffered the same fate as Law & Order: Hate Crimes, which also received a straight-to-series order, in 2018, but was ultimately scrapped. Deadline reports Wolf, NBC and Universal Television "are already developing a new series under the Law & Order banner. Details are still scarce, but the network and the producers are believed to be moving in another creative direction with an offshoot that is not a legal drama."
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

FBI: Most Wanted Has Found Clinton Skye's Replacement For Season 3

News broke recently that FBI: Most Wanted is officially losing an original series star ahead of the third season, so fans have had to make their peace with the departure of Nathaniel Arcand's Clinton Skye over hiatus after he was absent for so much of Season 2. Now, the show has found a replacement for Clinton Skye in the form of a new FBI agent for the team, to be played by a familiar face from one of Amazon's most striking original series: The Man in the High Castle veteran Alexa Davalos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy