WALLINGFORD — A good Mexican popsicle is all about the fresh fruit and how you prepare it, Hilaris Martinez says. Sometimes the co-owner of Paleteria Rey Azteca blends the fruit with a good concentration of flavoring (fresh blended mangos, for example). But when Martinez really wants the fresh fruit taste to come through, she makes the popsicles with chunks of fruit instead of blending it. Fresh pineapples, mangos, strawberries — the approach is the same. Her store offers both popsicles with blended fruit or with big fruit chunks frozen into the mix.