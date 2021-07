TALLAHASSEE -- Dillan Gibbons woke up the day after Notre Dame’s spring game and wondered what was keeping him there. He was coming off a season in which he was the first player off the bench on a loaded offensive line, meaning he needed to know multiple positions headed into each game. “I was cooking for a while”, he said. With four linemen going to the NFL, Gibbons assumed his time was coming...but he got no such assurances from coaches during exit interviews.