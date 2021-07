Trading Penny Stocks? Make Sure You Know These 5 Things Before Jumping In. If you’re looking for penny stocks to buy right now, you’re not alone. In fact, if you look at some of the brokerage growth stats from 2020, you’ll see what I mean. With the global pandemic shutting down economies everywhere, people sought new ways to make money during the lockdown. The market offered a possible solution. With countless stocks dropping to record lows, the opportunity materialized. Even some of the biggest names in industries like travel and leisure fell victim to the rug pull.