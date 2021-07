With so much music happening in and around Jersey City, it’s getting hard to keep track of it all as live music has returned in a big way and a deluge of new recordings provides plenty of entertainment at home. LIVE SHOWS White Eagle Hall, Jersey City’s 800-seat concert space, has not only reopened but, as a surprise treat for the community, will host an unannounced free show on Friday, July 16, with local faves Supermutt, Desir Decir, and Twice Removed. The Historic Jersey City & Harsimus Cemetery holds its annual Pushin’ Up the Daisies Festival the next day, Saturday, July 17, with both dayt…