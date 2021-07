Boris Johnson is under increased pressure to give workers a bank holiday if England win the Euro 2020 championship this weekend.More than 300,000 people have signed a petition calling on the prime minister to grant a one-off day off for Monday, the day after the final takes place in Wembley against Italy.The number of signatures soared to this number in less than 24 hours since the petition was launched on Thursday.Lee Jones, who set up a petition, wrote: “Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event – knowing we have an...