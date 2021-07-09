Cancel
Medical Firm to Pay $22 Million for Mislabeled Surgical Gowns

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical Firm to Pay $22 Million for Mislabeled Surgical Gowns. Avanos Medical Inc., a multi-national medical supply firm based in the United States, has agreed to pay $22 million to settle a lawsuit over misbranded surgical gowns that claimed more protection than they delivered. Avanos supplied hundreds of thousands of...

washingtonnewsday.com

