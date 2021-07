SAS will finally be operating on all its US destinations when it resumes direct routes to Boston in September and flights to Miami in October. "We are delighted to improve the connectivity for both passengers and air freight to and from Scandinavia from all three capitals as the demand increases. From September 2, SAS will reintroduce the route Stockholm-New York, in addition to the current direct routes from Copenhagen and Oslo", says Karl Sandlund, acting CEO of SAS.