When two courses of history collide, something has to give. It was the case in more ways than one in Rio for the 2021 Copa America final, and ultimately Argentina triumphed.Their single-goal victory over Brazil at the Maracana was notable for all the usual reasons, and a few more besides.On the basic level, it was a first major tournament honour for the Albiceleste since 1993, an incredible trophyless run for one of the most storied international teams in the game’s history. In more poignant fashion, Argentina have won their very first tournament played after the death of their all-time...