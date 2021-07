• (Re the Saturday, July 17, front-page story, “Reports detail animal cruelty case”): As with so many others, I’m sure they feel the article on the two Iverson women who had 84 animals in such terrible conditions, I’m sure we’re all appalled. I did want to look at the site that they said to visit to see what animals are available, but it did not get me to a location. Hopefully they will post another site where we can view the animals. I hope we all donate to help these animals.