Haiti’s Chief Justice, Mose’s successor, died of COVID-19 just days before his assassination.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaiti’s Chief Justice, Mose’s successor, died of COVID-19 just days before his assassination. The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose has added to the country’s uncertainty, as the constitution stipulates that he should be replaced by the president of Haiti’s Supreme Court. However, the chief justice died of COVID-19 just days before the assassination, leaving the position vacant and raising questions about who should fill it.

