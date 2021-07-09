Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Shepherd’s House plans to renovate former Redmond church to help the homeless

By Bola Gbadebo
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMTGU_0areVEEp00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd’s House Ministries, a nonprofit shelter operator in Bend, is partnering with Redmond churches to develop a year-round shelter for Redmond's homeless population.

Director of Development Dave Notari, said they have been doing winter ministries in Redmond and in that seven year span, they have been looking for an opportunity to develop a homeless shelter.

“The need in Redmond continues to grow with those who are experiencing homelessness and are unhoused,” Notari said.

With the homeless population growing in Redmond, Notari is glad to play a vital role in the solution. The homeless shelter will be located in a former Redmond church on Highway 97 and is scheduled to be up and running by next January.

When asked about who qualifies to stay at the shelter, Notari shared, “It will be a low-barrier shelter which means it's really easy for folks to get in.”

He explained that anyone going through struggles and experiencing homelessness will be welcome to come in to get food, shelter, clothing, and case management services.

In the future, Notari says the ministry plans to develop a recovery program.

“That will be an opportunity for those who really want to recapture their lives to experience that,” he said.

The shelter will be available for overnight services, which will accommodate the homeless anywhere from a couple of days to a couple of weeks.

For those who wish to to take on the recovery program, they have the option to stay for a longer term, anywhere from 6-18 months.

For the longer-term services, Notari said, “We want to make sure we utilize that time to train them to know what it’s like to actually run an emergency shelter, to allow those residents who step in for recovery to also be serving the population."

Notari said that’s an important vision of Shepherd’s House Ministries.

Mountainview Fellowship Church, one of the partner churches, has been involved in winter ministries and is taking this next step with Shepherd’s House Ministries.

Associate Pastor Emily Nelson says she is excited about what the future will bring through this new partnership and shared why she believes it matters.

“It’s taking care of an urgent need, but this is something that says, 'Hey, we are your community,'” she said.

Notari noted that Shepherd’s House Ministries is working hard with designers and contractors to get plans in place for opening. Additionally, they will be fundraising from now until the Redmond shelter opens.

It is one of two such shelter projects underway in Redmond, Bethlehem Inn, another shelter located in Bend, recently received a Project Turnkey grant to turn a former motel into a homeless shelter.

The post Shepherd’s House plans to renovate former Redmond church to help the homeless appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 1

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
1K+
Followers
733
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Society
City
Bend, OR
Redmond, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
City
Redmond, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#House Ministries#Project Turnkey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Fierce fire causes $900,000 damage to two homes south of downtown Bend

A fire heavily damaged two neighboring homes and caused minor damage to a third south of downtown Bend Friday afternoon, also spreading to a fence, trees and power lines before crews could stop it, an official said. Bond Street and others in the Old Town area were closed for hours as a result. The post Fierce fire causes $900,000 damage to two homes south of downtown Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
Sisters, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Crews reach 20% containment of 5,971-acre Grandview Fire; Darlene Fire at 686 acres, 5% contained

With no additional growth and minimal fire activity, crews on the nearly 6,000-acre Grandview Fire northeast of Sisters have been able to focus all efforts on mopping up the perimeter of the fire to increase containment from the current 14 percent, officials said late Thursday. The post Crews reach 20% containment of 5,971-acre Grandview Fire; Darlene Fire at 686 acres, 5% contained appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Dog-walker spots 2 burning SW Redmond homes, awakens residents, who escape $1 million fire

A woman out walking her dog in southwest Redmond early Tuesday morning spotted flames as a fire that broke out in one house spread to another, banging on both homes’ doors to awaken residents, allowing them to escape a fire that caused about $1 million in losses, officials said. The post Dog-walker spots 2 burning SW Redmond homes, awakens residents, who escape $1 million fire appeared first on KTVZ.
InternetPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Facebook donates $225,000 for ‘Prineville Connected’ free public Wi-Fi project

Facebook announced Monday it is providing a $225,000 grant for the Prineville Connected Community Project, which it said will provide robust internet connectivity across the city. Wi-Fi access points will be built in key areas, including in Downtown Prineville, the Crook County High School campus and the Crook County Fairgrounds. The post Facebook donates $225,000 for ‘Prineville Connected’ free public Wi-Fi project appeared first on KTVZ.
Sisters, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters-Camp Sherman, Cloverdale, Black Butte Ranch Fire to ban all recreational burning

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, 10 Northwest fire agencies including Sisters-Camp Sherman, Cloverdale and Black Butte Ranch will impose a ban on all recreational burning, and follow the regulated-use closures imposed by the Oregon Department of Forestry and public use restrictions imposed by the Central Oregon Fire Management Services in the Central Oregon District to help prevent human-caused wildfires. The post Sisters-Camp Sherman, Cloverdale, Black Butte Ranch Fire to ban all recreational burning appeared first on KTVZ.

Comments / 1

Community Policy