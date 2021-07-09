Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Western Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CHERRY COUNTY UNTIL 315 AM CDT/215 AM MDT/ At 232 AM CDT/132 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Medicine Lake, or 35 miles southeast of Martin, moving southeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Medicine Lake, Merritt Reservoir, Highway 97 crossing the North Loup River, Indian Hill, Schoolhouse Lake and Steer Creek Campground.