Gov. Ralph Northam announced an extension for the Child Care Subsidy Program to help Virginia's working families with young children have access to child care. Earlier this year, Northam signed a bill which increased the income eligibility for the program, allowing families with a household income up to 85% of the state median income to receive financial assistance for child care. The Child Care Subsidy program was originally set to expire on July 31, but has now been extended through Dec. 31.