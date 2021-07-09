Negret leads way in historic 20-1 Fireflies victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Juan Carlos Negret was historic in multiple facets in the Fireflies 20-1 drubbing of the Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park Thursday evening. The outfielder finished the night 3-5 at the dish with four runs scored and seven RBI. The seven RBI are the most in Columbia Fireflies (28-25) history, breaking his own mark of six, which both him and Scott Manea have accomplished in a Fireflies uniform. In his third two-homer game of the season, Negret was able to match Brandon Brosher, Dash Winningham and Matt Winnaker for most homers in a single-season in franchise history. He hit his 13th blast of the season in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of outs off RiverDogs (38-17) outfielder Garrett Hiott, who entered the game that inning as the first position player to pitch in a Fireflies game since Rubendy Jaquez did so May 15.