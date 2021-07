Brewerton, N.Y. — Two people were seriously injured Monday evening when a personal watercraft and a fishing boat collided on Oneida Lake, Oswego County 911 dispatchers said. Several people called 911 at 6:43 p.m. to report the crash near Three Mile Bay in Brewerton, dispatchers said. State police said two people on a Sea-Doo were injured when when they didn’t see a fishing boat and struck the bow of the bass fishing boat. No one on the boat was hurt, state police said.