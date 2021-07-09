Heidi Klum reveals what modeling advice she gave to daughter Leni in order for her to ‘be happy’ in industry

Cancel
Heidi Klum is issuing some stout motherly and industry advice to her up-and-coming model daughter, Leni, as the teen embarks on her own career. The emerging cover model, who is just 17, has already graced the cover of Vogue Germany with her mother. and Klum says that while she is excited Leni is choosing to follow in her footsteps, it is important for Leni to be able to distinguish the gigs that are worth her time.

