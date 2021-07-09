Cancel
China’s Factory Inflation Eased in June as Commodities Steadied

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory inflation eased in June from an almost 13-year high in the previous month as a stronger dollar and government measures helped to cool commodity prices. The producer price index rose 8.8% from a year earlier after jumping 9% in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said...

