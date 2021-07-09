Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil Extends Gain as Slump in Stockpiles Shows Robust U.S. Demand

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed above $73 a barrel, paring a weekly loss, after data showing a slump in U.S. stockpiles and record fuel demand highlighted the recovery in consumption that’s underpinned this year’s crude rally. West Texas Intermediate was 0.6% higher in Asian trading following a 1% rise on Thursday....

ng.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Europe#Gasoline#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Energy Industryinvezz.com

Here’s what the OPEC+ agreement means for crude oil price

OPEC+ reached an agreement to increase oil production by 400,000 bpd monthly from August. Production baseline for UAE has increased to 3.5 million bpd even though it has still raised complaints. Crude oil price is on a decline amid uncertainty on whether increased supply will dampen prices. Crude oil price...
IndustryStreet.Com

Dow Futures Tumble as Delta Infections Trigger Growth Concerns, Oil Slumps

Global stocks slump as investors grow nervous about growth prospects amid a surge in Delta-variant coronavirus infections and stubbornly-high inflation rates around the world. Britain drops COVID restrictions as cases hit a world-high 48,000, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson isolating after coming into close contact with an infected colleague. Around...
Energy IndustryNBC New York

OPEC+ Oil Deal Sends Prices Lower — and This Could Be a Buying Opportunity

OPEC+ reached a deal on Sunday to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022. "I think they decided that having a deal was better than no deal and if they didn't have a deal, they would be left to their own devices and we could really see a free for all on increasing production," Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNBC.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Fall Sharply Amid Broad Market Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was the biggest loser in a broad market selloff after OPEC+ agreed to boost crude supply as a resurgent virus shook investor confidence in the global economic recovery. Futures in New York fell 7.5% on Monday, the largest decline since September. OPEC and its allies agreed to...
Trafficoffshore-technology.com

Crude oil price drops more than $1 after OPEC+ agrees to hike output

Global crude oil prices have dropped more than $1 a barrel, after the OPEC+ group agreed to boost output, ending a dispute between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Brent crude oil price fell by $1.08 or 1.5% to reach $72.51 a barrel, having declined almost 3% last week, reported Reuters.
Energy IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Shrug as OPEC+ Strikes Output Increase Deal

Crude oil prices little-changed as OPEC+ strikes output increase deal. Supply rise implications seemingly offset by structural stability promise. Risk-off sentiment swing may bring pressure, chart setup favors losses. Crude oil prices shrugged as OPEC+ officials managed to overcome weeks of acrimony and agree on a joint plan to boost...
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

Oil Prices Slump on OPEC Output Deal, Delta Variant Energy Demand Worries

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday, pulling U.S. crude prices below the $70 mark, after OPEC members agreed to pare their current production cuts and investors re-set assumptions for energy demand amid the ongoing surge in Delta-variant coronavirus infections. OPEC members, as well as non-cartel allies such as Russia, agreed...
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Bulls Enter Troubled Waters as Opec+ Cool Prices

At press time, the British-based oil contract, Brent crude futures was down more than 1% as it traded around $72.51 a barrel after already losing about 3% last week. Bears are clawing on oil prices after Sunday’s meeting revealed OPEC+ ministers agreed to raise oil supply from next month to meet growing demand and avoid overheating the market on the consideration it rose quite quickly to their highest in about two and a half years.
Energy Industryresilience.org

Has OPEC finally won the war against shale oil?

I have maintained for the past six years that a key goal of OPEC has been to so demoralize investors in shale oil that they stop sending money to the companies that drill for it. As I’ve written previously, I believe that OPEC’s contest with the shale oil industry is “part of a broader strategy meant to maximize Saudi revenues as production in the kingdom hovers at an all-time high over the next decade before beginning a decline.” It now appears that OPEC may have finally won its war against shale.
TrafficForexTV.com

Crude Oil Futures Settle Sharply Lower On Oversupply Concerns

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday, weighed down by concerns about oversupply in the market after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed to boost output. Oil prices were also hurt by rising concerns about outlook for energy demand due to...
Energy Industryaustinnews.net

Oil prices tumble amid COVID-19 worries, OPEC+ deal

NEW YORK, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices suffered steep losses on Monday, as traders assessed risks from both the supply and the demand sides. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery shed 5.39 U.S. dollars, or 7.5 percent, to settle at 66.42 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery decreased 4.97, or nearly 6.8 percent, to close at 68.62 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Top Oil Producers Agree On Modest Output Boost From August

The world's leading oil producers agreed on Sunday to continue to modestly boost output from August reaching a compromise after the United Arab Emirates blocked a deal earlier this month. An OPEC+ meeting decided to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month from August to help fuel...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks, Oil Prices Gain As European Trading Ends

Stocks and oil prices rose in late European trading Tuesday, scraping back some heavy losses a day earlier over fears that the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant could derail global economic recovery. Stock indices in London, Frankfurt and Paris ended the day well in the black after spending part of the...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Player May Exit Oil and Gas Industry

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group is considering getting out of oil and gas in a multibillion-dollar exit that would accelerate its retreat from fossil fuels, according to people familiar with the matter. The world’s biggest miner is reviewing its petroleum business and considering options including a trade sale, said the people,...
Industryinvesting.com

Think Oil Prices Will Rebound? Scoop Up These 4 Stocks

OPEC+’s announcement regarding the easing of supply restrictions beginning in August has caused a slump in oil prices since yesterday. However, given strong demand and declining inventories, analysts expect oil prices to rebound soon. Thus, we think investors should scoop up the stocks of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Apache (APA) on the price dip to benefit from a potential oil-price rebound soon.After a prolonged disagreement among OPEC+ members regarding oil supply restrictions, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reached an accord over the weekend to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day beginning in August. Following news of the agreement, the front-month West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude contracts witnessed their largest single-session percentage decline since March. Oil prices are currently hovering near $70 per barrel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy