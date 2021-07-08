Luxury Senior Living Development Wellness Suites Deploys Cloud DX Connected Health Kit as Part of a Progressive Resident Care Strategy
WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), a leading Canadian-based North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce the deployment of its Connected Health Kit at Wellness Suites Developments. The initiative incorporates remote patient monitoring as part of an overarching wellness initiative within the 97-suite luxury, wellness-themed condominium development aimed at sophisticated baby boomers age 65+.www.austinnews.net
