Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer administrative leave extended amid sexual assault investigation

By Daniel Canova
foxwilmington.com
 11 days ago

Trevor Bauer’s administration leave will extend another seven days, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday. The league and authorities are still investigating alleged sexual assault against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Unless something is resolved by then — which he says is very unlikely — the league and the player’s...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

As expected, Los Angeles Dodgers ace and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer won't return to the active roster ahead of next week's All-Star break. MLB confirmed Thursday afternoon that Bauer's paid administrative leave has been extended another seven days, beginning Friday, in cooperation with the MLB Players Association. His original seven-day leave was set to expire Friday. The leave is due to the disturbing allegations of sexual assault against the 30-year-old.

Comments / 0

