Celebrities

Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz recalls dating Jennifer Aniston: I ‘had no idea who she was’

By Lauryn Overhultz
foxwilmington.com
 11 days ago

Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz recalled briefly dating Jennifer Aniston before she really became famous. Duritz opened up about his relationship with Aniston during a sneak peek of Vice’s “Dark Side of the ’90s.”. The musician revealed he met Aniston at The Viper Room, a 90s celebrity hotspot, and the...

foxwilmington.com

Adam Duritz
Justin Theroux
Jennifer Aniston
Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie
Courteney Cox
#Counting Crows#Music Video#A Long December#Entertainment Tonight
