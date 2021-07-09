Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana coroner finds 3 causes of death for Ohio woman who died after riding roller coaster

By Louis Casiano
foxwilmington.com
 11 days ago

An Indiana coroner determined an Ohio woman who passed out on a roller coaster at a theme park died of multiple causes but none were from the ride itself. In a media release obtained by the Indiana Star, Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck said Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio, died from exsanguination – severe blood loss — avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery and the effects of the roller coaster itself at the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Ind.

