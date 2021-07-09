Cancel
Emery County, UT

U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering $50k for information on Emery County Post Office burglary

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 11 days ago
The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 to the individual with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who burglarized the Emery County Post Office.

The incident happened on July 4 at 12:15 in the morning at 31 E. Main Street in Emery.

Officials believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan with chrome wheels.

What was taken from the post office was not made immediately available.

If you see this individual or have information, call the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement."

