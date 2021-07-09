SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing in oral fluids may be an efficient way forward for research in children
A recent study by researchers from the United Kingdom (UK) and Brazil shows how laboratory assays based on the detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies in oral fluids can be used as a suitable tool for population-based seroepidemiology studies in children. The paper is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server while it undergoes peer review.www.news-medical.net
