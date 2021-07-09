Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Amazon Shoppers Call This Dress the 'Best Cover Up Ever' — and It's on Sale

By Amy Schulman
Posted by 
People
People
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's officially beach season, and while you've probably stocked up on plenty of swimsuits for the next few months, you may still be in need of a beach cover up to wear on your way there. Amazon shoppers recommend the Pinziko Summer Dress, which doubles as a regular dress and is currently 31 percent off.

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

113K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimsuit#Fringe#Pinziko#Orig#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
RetailPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These Products on Amazon, Stop Using Them Immediately

Amazon is beloved worldwide for its fast service and wide array of products, supplying customers with everything from gaming systems to groceries at the touch of a button. However, if you've bought three products in particular from the retail giant, experts say you should stop using them immediately due to the serious safety threat they may present. Read on to discover which Amazon-exclusive products are being recalled and what you should do if you have them at home.
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
ShoppingAOL Corp

Teachers, nurses and podiatrists love Amazon's No. 1 best-selling walking shoe — and it's just $28

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On your feet all day? Then you know the importance of investing in a pair of shoes that can handle the stress. While plenty of name brands claim they can support you on even your most intense days, they also come with equally intense price tags — and who wants to spend upwards of a hundred bucks on sneakers?
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Walmart is having a massive sale today: Here are 14 things to buy

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.
BusinessPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Amazon Throws Away Millions of Unsold Products Every Year

Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, reportedly destroys millions of unsold products according to an investigation conducted by the British news outlet ITV News. Footage of laptops, headphones, books, and more being tossed into bins destined to be discarded or burnt was documented by ITV journalists who went undercover at an Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

Never Buy These 11 Things at a Thrift Store

One of the best ways to make the most of your money is to head to the thrift store and see what’s available. I once bought a bed frame and cute lampstand for less than $13 total. But just because something is cheap, that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea...
ApparelETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're on Sale for Prime Day

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Prime Day is over, but these 10 exclusive deals are for Prime members only

Prime Day 2021 is now officially behind us and there’s no question whatsoever that it was the biggest and best Prime Day yet. As a matter of fact, we think Amazon’s two-day sales event was even better this year than it was back in 2019 when Prime Day lasted for a full week! Amazon offered Prime members around the world more than 2 million incredible deals over the course of this year’s two-day sale, including the deepest discounts we’ve seen on so many different best-selling products. And thanks to our extensive coverage of Amazon’s mega-sale, thousands upon thousands of BGR...
ShoppingInverse

43 weird-as-hell products under $20 on Amazon that are actually genius

As the saying goes, “One person’s weird is another person’s wonderful,” and that statement is pretty true. What seems strange as hell at first may end up being the best idea or experience you’ve ever had. For instance, take all the odd products on Amazon that you can find just by browsing the site. I’ve clicked on many of them, and sometimes — even a lot of the time — they end up being pretty cool and totally usable, too. If I may say so, a fair few are even genius, and totally budget-friendly, to boot.
ShoppingPosted by
People

This Couch Is So Pretty, No One Will Believe You Got It from Amazon - and It's $520 Off Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Prime Day 2021 has been filled with hundreds of saving opportunities on home furniture. But there's one deal that tops them all. We have our eyes on the Rivet Frederick Tufted Velvet Sofa, a chic, vintage-style couch that is on sale for 46 percent off. The Amazon-brand sofa typically retails for $1,136.51, but it's currently priced at $615.89, meaning that you'll save a whopping $520 on your purchase.
BusinessPosted by
Best Life

Amazon Just Permanently Banned These 3 Popular Brands

Amazon hosts millions of different sellers on just one website, making it a hotspot for buyers looking to weigh their options. The one-stop online marketplace allows shoppers to compare reviews for similar products, which generates high competition among sellers who want to come out on top. That's why some brands go to surprising lengths to make sure they secure good reviews—including taking part in some questionable practices that Amazon is cracking down on. In fact, Amazon just banned three popular brands for apparently violating policies to increase positive reviews. Read on to find out which sellers you now can't find on the site.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Final Hours to Shop Coach Outlet Sale: Deals Up to 70% Off

It's your last chance to save big on Coach handbags and accessories! The Coach Outlet 48-Hour Sale ends tonight, which is filled with limited-time deals up to 70% off select styles and it comes with free shipping. Plus, take an extra $10 off sitewide on orders over $100 with the...
ShoppingCNN

There’s only one left of this popular toy. It’s going for $28,000

New York CNN — Here’s one example of how pretty much everything is getting more expensive: A toy that used to cost $25 is now priced at $28,000. Premium Joy, based in Walnut, California, makes a variety of foam toys, including play mats, jigsaw puzzles and building blocks for kindergarten and elementary-grade kids. It sells them on its website and on Amazon.
ShoppingPosted by
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a Back-to-School Bundle Full of All the Supplies Your Kids Will Need & It’s Under $10

Just as we’re getting into the heart of the summer, taking vacations, spending time at the beach or people, and just enjoying the warmer weather, there are also back-to-school sales popping up and they’re honestly too good to deny. One big back-to-school shopping hack that we’re loving this year is shopping back-to-school supply bundles. Instead of shopping for the items on your kids’ lists piece by piece, these bundles come stocked with the essentials — like pens, markers, pencils, and more — so you can just grab the set and go! Even better: We found this great Back to School All in One Bundle at Costco for just $9.99!

Comments / 0

Community Policy