Brad Miller becomes first Phillie with 3-HR game since 2008, with no-doubter for No. 3

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 11 days ago
Trivia time! Who was the last member of the Philadelphia Phillies with a three-home run game? Err... that wasn't very hard if you read the headline. It was Brad Miller, a matter of minutes ago, in his first appearance in the starting lineup since the end of June. He hadn't hit a home run since early June. He hadn't had a multi-home run game since September of 2020. He hadn't had a three-home run game since... well, ever, unless he had one in his pre-MLB days.

Audacy

Audacy

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

#The Philadelphia Phillies#Mlb Film Room#The Blue Jays#Phillies
