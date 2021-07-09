Brad Miller becomes first Phillie with 3-HR game since 2008, with no-doubter for No. 3
Trivia time! Who was the last member of the Philadelphia Phillies with a three-home run game? Err... that wasn't very hard if you read the headline. It was Brad Miller, a matter of minutes ago, in his first appearance in the starting lineup since the end of June. He hadn't hit a home run since early June. He hadn't had a multi-home run game since September of 2020. He hadn't had a three-home run game since... well, ever, unless he had one in his pre-MLB days.www.audacy.com
