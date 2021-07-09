Cancel
Education

Concerned about language curriculum

By Email Us
Garden City News
 11 days ago

I was pleasantly surprised to see that one of this year’s “budget highlights” announced by the Board of Education this spring was the extension of FLES (Foreign Language in Elementary Schools) to the second and third grades. Currently (with the exception of this year in which special subjects were limited) Spanish language instruction is given to fourth and fifth graders. I attended the June 15 Board of Education meeting in order to learn more about what this extension would look like. I was extremely disappointed in the plan that was presented.

