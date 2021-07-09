Cancel
Garden City, NY

Suozzi responsive to residents

Garden City News
 11 days ago

I would like to take time to clarify some facts about the recent paving of Roosevelt Street. First of all, National Grid was going to pave half the street rather than just one third. Previous to this work Roosevelt Street was in poor condition, it had large cracks going across the width of the street as well as asphalt breaking into pieces Most people are unaware of the fact that the entirety of Roosevelt Street was scheduled to be repaved by the Village in the near future. I was aware of the repaving schedule and did not think having half the street paved one day and the other half completed another day would look good and would not be a very good idea.

