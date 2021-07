Apple recently released their first public beta of iOS 15 for the iPhone, they also released a public beta of iPadOS 15 for the iPad. We have already seen a number of videos of the new iOS 15 and now we have a review of the new iPadOS 15 software in a new video from Marques Brownlee. The video gives us a good look at Apple’s iPadOS and many of the new features that are coming to the iPad, lets find out more details.