Everything you need to know ahead of the Dallas Fuel’s first live event with fans in over a year

Mang0 finally wins Smash Summit, 100 Thieves and Gucci drop their new (and pricey) collab, Bugha gets his very own Fortnite skin and Natus Vincere beating G2 Esports at IEM Cologne. It's all on today's IGN The Fix: Esports! -- LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE GAMING AND ESPORTS CONTENT! -- http://www.youtube.com/c/igncompete?sub_confirmation=1 00:00 - Intro 00:30 - Mang0 Finally Wins Smash Summit 11 01:47 - Price Tags What You Expect For 100T x Gucci 02:40 - Fortnite World Champ Bugha Gets In-Game Skin 03:23 - NAVI wins $400 at IEM Cologne Smash Summit 11 turned out to be the summit Mango managed to finally top the rest in SSBM. They went against players such as HungryBox, Plup, iBDW, moky, n0ne and zane to win it all using a mixture Falco and Fox (his go to fighters in Smash Bros). 100t x Gucci finally dropped and it's... pricey. It shouldn't be a huge surprise coming after League of Legends partnering with Louis Vutton but sticker shock is real. Check out the photos of the 100t (nadeshot) team rocking Gucci Following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and Marshmellow, Fortnite pro Bugha has gotten an in-game skin adding to the Fortnite Icon Series. Bugha was only 16 when he won the Fortnite World Cup in 2019. Finally s1mple and the rest of NAVI beat G2esports in CSGO to win it all at IEM Cologne.